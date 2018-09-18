Near head-on collision on TCH captured by dashcam

A dashcam video taken on Newfoundland's west coast shows a harrowing near-collision between a truck and a semi.

The video shows a truck passing a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway — on a solid line, and in wet weather — with a semi truck approaching in the other direction.

The driver of the truck darts back into the right-hand lane just as the semi passes, narrowly avoiding a crash.

David S. Knee posted the video — which was taken near South Branch, near Port aux Basques — to Facebook on Sunday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador