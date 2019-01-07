It's a driver's greatest fear: Pulling into an intersection only to face a pair of oncoming headlights far closer to your car than they should be.

Dashcam footage captured in November shows the chaotic aftermath of such a collision in the middle of a busy St. John's intersection.

In the video, one car seems to run a red and ram into the driver's side of another, causing the struck car to stop amid a pile of debris in the middle of the intersection at Old Pennywell Road and Columbus Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle continues through the intersection, crunching through the broken glass now strewn over the pavement.

According to Newfound Cabs driver Joe White, who was at the scene and captured the footage, the car then pulled over and the driver got out to check on the damaged vehicle, speaking to the person inside.

But the driver of a white van — in front of whom the accident unfolded — honks, then backs up in order to drive around the damaged car, without bothering to find out if those inside need help.

The video prompted a lawyer to remind the public: although you have no legal obligation to stay at the scene, if you witness an accident, you should probably stick around.

"It's a bit shocking, you know? To back up, and manoeuvre your way, to just leave," said lawyer Valerie Hynes as she viewed the footage.

She points at others eventually getting out of their cars to help after the white van departs. "This is more common, right? For people to stop and see what they can do."

Stop and help

Hynes, a personal injury lawyer with law firm Roebothan McKay Marshall said the footage is a prime example of how not to behave when you're involved in an accident.

"I don't want to judge that person," Hynes said, pointing out that sometimes it's unsafe to pull over on a busy road.

"Maybe he wanted to get out of traffic … [but] that person was in the best position to provide assistance. You're supposed to stop."

The driver who appeared to cause the collision did the right thing, legally speaking, by pulling over and returning to the scene.

Lawyer Valerie Hynes says a witness to a collision is sometimes the only independent evidence used in an investigation. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Highway Traffic Act compels any driver who hits another vehicle or person to exchange information with police and whoever else was involved.

They're also supposed to provide "reasonable assistance" to anyone injured, "including the carrying of that person to a physician or surgeon for medical or surgical treatment," if it's clear someone needs a doctor.

And if an accident unfolds in front of you?

"What we're trying to do is piece together a puzzle," Hynes said. "You still might be able to provide eyewitness evidence. Sometimes it's the only other evidence after cleanup."

Investigators will usually gather information from both drivers, and use the debris to recreate what might have happened. But sometimes an accident reconstruction team isn't sent out to a scene, and nobody captured the crash on video, pitting one person's word against another.

In that case, both civil and criminal investigations benefit from having a witness stick around, Hynes said.

People usually want to help, she added.

"Very rarely do I hear of someone being left alone on the street, that the person who hit them has taken off and that the witnesses have all taken off.… We don't hear that a lot. Most people aren't left there by themselves."

