Labradorian makes NHL head coach debut in Flyers season finale

From the minor rinks in Newfoundland to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Darryl Williams has made his debut as a head coach in the National Hockey League.

Williams filled in for the Philadelphia Flyers head coach on April 13 for the season finale against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I always wanted to coach at the highest level," Williams said. "It gave us the opportunity to move around and see different aspects of the bench."

Williams was born in Labrador City while his dad worked for the Iron Ore Company of Canada. His family moved back to the island of Newfoundland when he was about six months old.

Williams' love of the sport started from the first time he put on skates and grew thanks to his father, he said.

"He coached me all the way up through minor hockey. So I think it was something that was always in this. My dad was a real good teacher," Williams said.

Williams played for 11 seasons in the Atlantic Hockey League, and internationally, before turning to coaching.

Williams poses for his official headshot for the 2021-2022 season in Philadelphia. (Len Redkoles/Philadelphia Flyers)

"I played until I had ended up getting an injury and when the injury happened it kind of I just went directly from playing right into coaching the following year," he said.

He coached with the St. John's Fogdevils, then was an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers, before going back to the Newfoundland Growlers in 2019.

In July, 2021, the Flyers hired Williams as an assistant coach. The team is second from the bottom in the Metropolitan Division.

"We're rebuilding our team and it's very exciting because we have some good young kids that showed a lot of promise this year," Williams said.

Williams is back to being an assistant coach next season but said he's grateful to have had the head coach opportunity to learn.

If any young players want to be in the NHL, Williams has some advice. He said when players reach high school and other priorities start, it's important to consider your commitment to hockey.

"It's easy to get sidetracked.... But the people that really want to go forward, stick to your craft, you know, continue to practice, continue to do the little things that will improve you every day," he said.

"Because if you're not improving every day, somebody else is."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador