Darryl Kelly, former Humber Valley MHA, remembered as 'advocate and friend'

Darryl Kelly, former MHA for Humber Valley, is being remembered as a generous and kind man, a dedicated politician and a beloved educator.

Kelly, who was a member of the Progressive Conservative party, died suddenly on the weekend, according to a release sent Sunday by party leader Ches Crosbie.

"Though no longer serving in public life he continued to be an advocate and friend to many in his district, and he will be greatly missed," Crosbie wrote.

Kelly was 64.

An educator for more than 30 years

Born in Howley, Kelly studied at Memorial University and then returned to his hometown to teach in 1977.

Over the course of more than 30 years, Kelly was a teacher, vice-principal and principal.

A solid guy. A true family man. Brave. Honest. A man of integrity. - Steve Kent

According to Maclean's, when 25-year-old Kelly was principal of Howley Elementary School, he looked up from his desk to see Terry Fox standing before him.

Fox had just begun his Marathon of Hope a few days before in St. John's and was looking for a shower. Kelly did him one better: he took Fox to his home and fed him dinner.

Kelly's political life

Kelly was mayor of Deer Lake before he entered provincial politics.

In 2007, he ran against now-premier Dwight Ball in a byelection for the Humber Valley seat in the House of Assembly, losing by just seven votes.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Darryl Kelly, a highly respected educator, community leader and former MHA for the District of Humber Valley. On behalf of the residents of NL I pass on my sympathies and condolences to the Kelly family. —@PremierofNL

Kelly challenged Ball again in the 2007 regular election and won by just over 250 votes.

In 2011, Ball took the seat back.

'A man of integrity'

On Sunday, Ball expressed his condolences to Kelly's family on Twitter, saying Kelly was a respected teacher and community leader.

On Facebook, former PC MHA Steve Kent said Kelly was "passionate, kind, and generous. A solid guy. A true family man. Brave. Honest. A man of integrity."

Len Simms, who led the Progressive Conservatives in the early 1990s, also paid tribute to Kelly on Facebook, saying he was a "warm, generous, kind man."

According to the statement issued by Ches Crosbie, details about Kelly's funeral will be released in the coming days.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador