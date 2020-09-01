Charges dismissed against man accused of using backhoe to steal narcotics from pharmacy

A stolen backhoe was used to get into the pharmacy at the Dominion store on Blackmarsh Road in 2018. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The charges against a man who was accused of using a backhoe to tear out the wall of a Dominion pharmacy in St. John's have been dismissed.

Darryl Denief, 42, was charged with breaking and entering, and theft over $5,000 in relation to a bizarre incident on New Year's Day in 2018.

Police responded to an alarm at Dominion on Blackmarsh Road early that morning.

A wall had been torn out of the grocery store and pharmacy, and a large quantity of medication, including narcotics, was stolen.

Denief was arrested four days later.

At the time, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it believed other people may have been involved in the break-in.

Denief pleaded not guilty in August 2018, and the matter was set for trial.

A three-day trial was finally set for March — but instead, the charges were dismissed that month.

In an email to CBC News, Crown attorney Renee Coates said the charges were dismissed "as there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

