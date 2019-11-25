For the art in his first children's book, this author turned to his inspiration: his daughters

The creative team behind Stagehead Publishing's first children's book — The Adventures of Crunch and Munch Volume 1 — isn't wasting time basking in the glory of their accomplishment. They're already looking ahead to the next edition.

Sitting around a kitchen table in Clarenville, author Darrell Duke, 49, runs his short story ideas by his illustrators: daughters Emma, 10, and Jessica, 9.

"The whole idea of the story is what? Do you remember?" says Duke as he quizzes his daughters.

It's far from the first time the illustrating duo has heard ideas for this batch of tales — the adventures of lobsters named Crunch and Munch have been a mainstay in the Duke household since they were babies.

In addition to the adult lobsters, the stories feature a baby lobster named Jessie and a cat that goes by Ziggy.

Together with other animals and insects from the family's neighborhood, the characters have action-packed adventures where they learn about local history, as well as important life lessons as they take on the villain of the tales — the Wicked Witch of Halloween.

This is the first volume of the Duke family's children's book: tales of a lobster family and their adventures. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

"When Emma was born I just started making up stories," Duke told CBC.

As the girls got older, they started requesting more stories of the lobster team. So Duke kept his creative gears turning and kept them coming.

"Just last year, I started writing them down out of my head. And Emma and Jessie would recount the details, remind me of things that I had told them when they were very, very young, which is pretty amazing," he said.

Sitting at the kitchen table, both illustrators approvingly nod and back up their dad's version of events.

"Sometimes he would make it up or he would read the story again if we wanted him to," said Jessica.

"I thought [the stories] were cute and just one day we were like, 'Hey, we should put this in a book.' Because he told so many of them," said Emma.

From there, Duke asked his daughters if they would like to do the drawings.

"It was an easy yes for them," he said.

Duke sits in his office, where he wrote his first children's book. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Duke is a lifelong musician who over the years shifted to writing. He mainly writes historical fiction and is the author of five books, two of which were published by his new company Stagehead Publishing.

The company name is inspired by a small fishing stage he owns that's just down the road from the family home. Duke uses it as an office now. The little yellow shack has just enough room for a reclining chair, a wood stove and a tiny section of countertop. It's like a little museum with its walls filled with Newfoundland-themed pictures and some knick-knacks.

This is Darrell Duke's 'office' — a converted fishing stage near his Clarenville home where he spends time writing. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

In all of his books, he's taken particular care to focus on dialogue, and the children's book was no exception.

"I am adamant about keeping the language the way people actually talk," he said, because he's afraid local dialects in Newfoundland are disappearing.

"Everything is melting into that one television language where everyone says the same things. They all sound the same," he said.

So any time he hears his daughters say "Yes, b'y," he says he is filled with pride.

On top of his linguistic efforts, Duke says the new book was just a wonderful family project.

"I think it is another way to honour Emma and Jessica and everything that's important to them," he said.

Duke's daughters Jessica, left, and Emma, right, were the illustrators for his first children's book. (Darrell Duke )

While there's no date for the next volume to be published, there should be issue in terms of material. Duke figures there are about 50 Crunch and Munch stories in total and the girls are already excited to try drawing new characters.

On top of their drawing ability, both Emma and Jessica may also have their father's knack for the business side of publishing. Duke says the idea for instalments in the series was a family decision as well.

"We agreed it might create interest from a marketing perspective. If readers like the first volume, they might be excited for the next," he said.

