This N.L. photography group is developing a darkroom for the whole community to use
Shutterbugs say film photography is more than a throwback, it's an art form
Taking photos has never been easier, unless you want to do it the old-fashioned way: on film.
Not so long ago, turning a roll of film into a stack of photos was as easy as stopping by your local pharmacy or grocery store.
But as the one-hour photo business began to fade, a group of photographers in St. John's began organizing around the goal of developing a community darkroom.
They call their group DarkNL, a clever play on the popular hashtag that blew up during a massive power outage in 2014.
DarkNL directors Johnny Lush, Graham Cox, and Ethan Murphy are inching closer to securing a space for a community darkroom, but in the meantime, they're working to build the community itself.
The group is holding a series of workshops and lectures this summer, aiming to make film developing and other analogue photography techniques more accessible.
In a world where your smart phone can take a near-infinite number of digital pics with the touch of a button, why would you want to take fewer pictures more slowly? Watch the video above to learn why these shutterbugs wouldn't have it any other way.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?