This N.L. photography group is developing a darkroom for the whole community to use

You can't develop a roll of film at the grocery store these days, so a group of shutterbugs in St. John's are building a community darkroom. They call their group, "Dark NL".

Taking photos has never been easier, unless you want to do it the old-fashioned way: on film.

Not so long ago, turning a roll of film into a stack of photos was as easy as stopping by your local pharmacy or grocery store.

But as the one-hour photo business began to fade, a group of photographers in St. John's began organizing around the goal of developing a community darkroom.

They call their group DarkNL, a clever play on the popular hashtag that blew up during a massive power outage in 2014.

DarkNL co-director Graham Cox looks closely at a film strip during the developing process. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

DarkNL directors Johnny Lush, Graham Cox, and Ethan Murphy are inching closer to securing a space for a community darkroom, but in the meantime, they're working to build the community itself.

The group is holding a series of workshops and lectures this summer, aiming to make film developing and other analogue photography techniques more accessible.

In a world where your smart phone can take a near-infinite number of digital pics with the touch of a button, why would you want to take fewer pictures more slowly? Watch the video above to learn why these shutterbugs wouldn't have it any other way.

