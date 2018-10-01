Danny Williams testifying Monday at Muskrat Falls inquiry

All eyes will be on former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams today as he takes the stand at the Muskrat Falls inquiry.

Williams, who led the charge to launch Muskrat Falls, is scheduled to be on the stand in St. John's for two full days.

In an interview with CBC News in September, he said he stands by the project, even as it has nearly doubled in cost from its initial estimate to $12.7 billion.

"It's a multigenerational project," he told CBC News then.

"You have to look at this over 10, 20, 50 and maybe 100 years. That may sound crazy and unrealistic, but that's what these projects are."

Williams has said he welcomes the inquiry, which began Sept. 18 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, with "open arms."

On Friday at a Liberal fundraiser, Premier Dwight Ball called Muskrat Falls the "biggest economic mistake in Newfoundland and Labrador's history."

This current phase of the inquiry is focusing on the decision to sanction Muskrat Falls, or the period from late 2010 until official approval by then-premier Kathy Dunderdale on Dec. 17, 2012.

Williams announced his retirement from politics in November 2010, just a week after announcing that the government and Crown-owned Nalcor Energy would develop the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project on the Churchill River with Halifax-based Emera Inc.

The commissioner of the inquiry is judge Richard Leblanc, and there are roughly 100 days set aside for the hearing.

