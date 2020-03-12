Williams bashes Muskrat Falls report, says hydro developments make N.L. 'envy of the world'

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams is still standing by the massive hydroelectric project he helped create, even after an inquiry report highlighted major problems with how the project was sanctioned, planned and constructed.

In a statement released early Thursday, Williams said he hoped the report from inquiry Commissioner Richard LeBlanc would be "balanced and fair," but took exception with some of his findings.

Chief among those findings was that the hydroelectric dam in central Labrador was "predetermined" to proceed.

"The commissioner puts forward the peculiar supposition that because the decision was ultimately made to proceed with the project, this is somehow proof that government was 'intent' on proceeding at any cost," Williams wrote in a statement.

"The act of making a decision does not in any rational argument necessitate that the decision was always a foregone conclusion. This defies logic."

LeBlanc wrote in his executive summary of the 1,200-page report that the provincial government under Williams did not seriously investigate alternatives to the Muskrat Falls project, hence making the project a foregone conclusion even before it was officially sanctioned.

Justice Richard LeBlanc was the commissioner of the Muskrat Falls public inquiry. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

He outlined five alternatives to Muskrat Falls that were raised at the inquiry, saying some were unreasonably dismissed while others were outright ignored by Nalcor, the province's energy Crown corporation.

LeBlanc said the government "failed in its duty to ensure that the best interests of the province's residents were safeguarded."

Williams, in his letter, argues that wasn't the case.

"To insinuate elected officials or public servants ever wilfully jeopardized the well-being of our citizens is, from my perspective, deeply offensive," Williams wrote.

"We made decisions based on the best advice, several years of planning and based on a mandate given to us by the people of the province."

Stop politicizing project, Williams says

In the second half of his three-page statement, Williams admits there were "challenges and flaws" with Muskrat Falls. The project was sanctioned at a cost of $6.2 billion before ballooning to $12.7 billion, which has pushed the province deeper into debt and threatened to double power bills to pay off the cost.

Williams also thanks LeBlanc for acknowledging the positives, including how the hydro dam is a significant asset to count against the province's $14-billion debt.

An aerial shot shows the Muskrat Falls generating facility and project site, on Labrador's Churchill River. (Submitted by Nalcor)

He backs up former Nalcor CEO Ed Martin, upon whom LeBlanc hung much of the blame.

While LeBlanc said Martin carried an unrealistic optimism into the project and willingly misrepresented the cost of the project, Williams said Martin "undertook his role professionally and with the best interests of the province at heart."

Williams insists Muskrat Falls will be a good project for Newfoundland and Labrador in the long run.

"The time has come for the politicization of this project to end. We need to come together as a people and be proud of our Churchill River developments, and not diminish them as we are the envy of the world."

