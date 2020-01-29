'A great coach and mentor': Rugby match honours teacher's legacy 4 years after his death

Snow on the pitch Wednesday was never going to stop Waterford Valley High School's fourth annual rugby match to remember Danny King, a former teacher who died suddenly in January 2016.

Students marched through the snow with smiling faces and played rugby with cold fingers in the memory of King, whose impact on the school community is still being felt years after his death.

King's teammates from Newfoundland and Labrador's rugby circuit — where he was known as a powerhouse — and colleagues from his teaching days — where he was known as a caring mentor — looked on as Waterford Valley High students carried the torch.

"He was such a great coach and mentor and friend that it was very sad to lose him," principal Bridget Ricketts told CBC News on Wednesday.

The rugby program at Waterford Valley had about 200 students under King's guidance, said Ricketts added, and he also had a hand in making sure the school's pitch was just right.

The match is student-led, said Ricketts.

"Students come to me every year," she said. "I was so proud that students were once again taking on the organization of this."

Students from the boys' and girls' rugby teams at Waterford Valley High took to the pitch on Wednesday for a game to remember former teacher King. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Many of the students who played Wednesday didn't know King personally, but his reputation is living on through the halls and in the classrooms of Waterford Valley High.

"Just the stuff I've heard about him is amazing, and he left such an impact on everyone. He must been an amazing guy," said Grade 12 student Alyssa Jenkins, who took the lead on organizing this year's event.

Newfoundland rugby

Outside the classroom, King was a top-tier athlete in both rugby and powerlifting.

Former teammates from the Swilers Rugby Club and Newfoundland Rock attended Wednesday's game to remember their friend.

Grade 12 student Alyssa Jenkins took the lead on organizing this year's memorial match. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"Danny was a great guy, a great teammate, and I'm so happy that this legacy has lived on," said Geoff Coughlan, who played rugby with King for over 15 years.

"I know he was an amazing coach and mentor for a number of kids and he really made an impact on kids' lives. So it's nice to see that it's commemorated with this event."

