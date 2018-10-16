Countdown is on, as N.L. gets ready for legal marijuana

Legal recreational cannabis will be available for sale as of 12:01 a.m. Oct. 17, and the City of St. John's says it's ready — because not much of the work fell to them.

Most of the regulatory involvement for legal marijuana falls to either the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation or the provincial government, Mayor Danny Breen says, so the city's involvement is minimal.

"If you're going to have a processing facility or retail, you need a letter from the city saying the location for that is approved by the city," Breen told CBC's On The Go.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen says like alcohol, you can't consume marijuana in public spaces, like parks. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"Our zoning is the key that we provide."

The main concern the city had was around potential odour from processing facilities, he said, as some of the city's commercial zones do not allow a business to emit a noxious odour.

The city confirmed that the production wouldn't create problems and was able to proceed with approvals.

No money for St. John's

The flip side of the city's lack of involvement is there won't be a great deal of extra money coming the government's way from legal weed.

"We don't make any money and we don't get paid any portion of the proceeds from it," Breen said.

I don't expect that it's going to be a real big change in behaviour. - Danny Breen

"Since we don't provide police, as other cities do, then we would get no revenue from it."

Most municipalities pay for police protection, but the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is funded by the provincial government and is responsible for policing in the metro St. John's area.

The new cannabis-focused businesses will be paying business taxes, as will the large production facility being built, but otherwise proceeds from legal cannabis will not head the city's way, Breen said.

Still not allowed in public places

However, the city may be involved in cannabis-related regulations in terms of regulating use on private property like homes, Breen said.

Cannabis consumption is not allowed in public spaces under the new regulations, but is allowed in private spaces.

"You are permitted to smoke on your property, or on a deck or backyard adjacent to your home, so the impact that that would have on neighbours is similar to a noise issue, similar to rowdy behaviour in the house," he said.

You can buy marijuana at retailers starting Oct. 17. (CBC)

Those are issues currently dealt with by the RNC, he added.

St. John's does not have many large apartment buildings or condo buildings, Breen said, which have presented problems for other municipalities.

But the city does have a number of neighbourhoods where homes are close together.

There is currently no particular city bylaw that specifically addresses the problem of cannabis smoke travelling from one home into another, Breen said, but that is a concern.

The city is considering a "good neighbour" policy that would include issues like smoking marijuana, but no such policy is currently in place.

However, just as it has always been, cannabis will remain illegal to consume in public places like parks. Breen pointed out.

"Just like you're not allowed to drink alcohol in public places, you're not allowed to smoke marijuana in public places under the new regulations," he said.

Breen doesn't believe public consumption will increase considerably, but said it's something the city will have to keep an eye on as of Oct. 17.

"I think it's going to be interesting to see what changes happen because of this," he said.

"I don't expect that it's going to be a real big change in behaviour, but it's going to be interesting to see."

With files from On The Go

