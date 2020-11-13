Hopedale man charged with 2nd degree murder

Hopedale RCMP say a man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a violent assault in May.

Police say Daniel Onalik, 19, of Hopedale was arrested Friday following an investigation into the homicide of a 44-year-old man.

The man was violently assaulted in the community on May 11 and died on July 23 as a result of the injuries suffered in the assault, according to police.

Onalik appeared in court on Friday and is being held in custody. He is set to appear in court again on Nov. 17.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador