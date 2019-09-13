Daniel Leonard trial delayed until 2020

A St.John's man accused in the 2014 stabbing death of Dale Porter in North River isn't going to trial until 2020.

Daniel Leonard, 37, had originally been slated to go to trial this fall on a charge of first-degree murder.

Due to unforeseen circumstances that cannot be reported to the public, the trial has been postponed until next year.

It is set for six weeks and will begin on Oct. 13, 2020.

Porter, a family of two, trucker and fisherman, was found bleeding and unconscious at the end of his driveway in the Conception Bay North community. He died later in hospital.

Leonard was not arrested in connection to the killing until two years later.

