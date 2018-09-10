Search continues for missing German pop singer who went overboard from cruise ship

The search continues Monday off Newfoundland's coast for a German pop singer who went overboard from a cruise ship.

Daniel Kueblboeck, 33, was reported missing from the AidaLuna early Sunday morning about 200 kilometres north of St. John's.

The Canadian Coast Guard says the search for Daniel Kueblboeck will continue Monday morning around 200 kilometres north of St. John's. (Maritime Forces Atlantic/Submitted)

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax received a request for help around 6 a.m. NT, and a Cormorant helicopter was dispatched to the area from Canadian Forces Base Gander, with a surveillance aircraft from Provincial Airlines also sent. The search was co-ordinated by the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John's with support from Halifax's JRCC.

Coast guard ship remains on scene

Holland America's cruise ship Zuiderdam also assisted in the search, until it was relieved by the Canadian Coast Guard ships Wilfred Grenfell and George R. Pearkes, which arrived in the area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to help with the search. The Zuiderdam then continued on to St. John's, and the AidaLuna left the scene around dusk on Sunday.

One coast guard ship remained on scene overnight, with the other returning to base. The coast guard ship will be joined Monday around 7:30 a.m. by the surveillance aircraft from Provincial Airlines to continue searching.

Kueblboeck was a 2003 contestant on Germany Seeks the Superstar, the German version of Pop Idol.

On Monday morning, Aida Cruises tweeted, in German, "In this difficult time our thoughts are with the family of the missing."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador