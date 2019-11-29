International dancers in St. John's offer up two-step services for the holidays

On the third floor of the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John's, Tendai Mudunge and Lena Lindenmeier practise their bachata steps.

The two are connected by dance, even though neither of them learned it here.

"I never used to dance in Zimbabwe," Mudunge told CBC News.

"The first time I danced a step of dance was in Vancouver during a workshop like this."

While working on her master's degree in physics, Lindenmeier is helping teach some of the classes.

"I love spending my free time and dancing and teaching sharing my knowledge," she said.

"I'm only here for a short amount of time so I love that I have the opportunity to teach."

Tendai Mudunge and Lena Lindenmeier are offering their dance lessons for free this holiday season. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Since the summer of 2016, Mudunge has been offering dance workshops on dance with his company, Jabula Entertainment, two workshops a week, twice a month.

"Anybody can sign up."

On a recent Tuesday evening, almost a dozen students show up to learn a few dance moves.

This Christmas he and Lindenmeier are providing the workshops for free, hoping their routine will bring smiles to people's faces — he says he wants to share his infectious love of dance.

Mudunge and Lindenmeier hope to bring joy to others this through dance. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"[It's] a way of improving the well-being, helping to entertain people who may not be with their loved ones and adding value to our community," he said.

Jabula Entertainment's next workshop will be held Dec. 14.

