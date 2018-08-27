Vehicle renewal sticker shock costs Mount Pearl man $250

It's safe to say Dan Meades isn't a fan of the provincial government's decision to stop mailing vehicle registration renewal reminders earlier this year.

The retired teacher from Mount Pearl was stopped by the police last week for expired registration stickers, and given a $250 ticket.

Meades went through his glove box looking for his current registration, but found only older ones. The police officer who pulled him over asked if he'd paid his current registration, and Meades said if he'd received a bill he would have paid it.

"She said, 'Sorry, sir, they don't send any more bills,'" he told The St. John's Morning Show. "And I just looked at her and said, 'Constable, if they didn't send me a bill, I damn well didn't pay it.'"

No clue reminders had stopped

He was dumbfounded when he learned the $250 cost of the ticket.

"I said to myself, that's not fair, it's just not right," he said.

Meades wasn't aware of the government's change in policy.

"I'm very fortunate in that my wife and I can spend some of our winter months in Florida. Unless they sent some sort of radio or TV announcement to St. Pete's beach, I didn't get it."

Meades intends to fight the ticket. He acknowledges that he had expired stickers — and he doesn't necessarily expect to win — but says that isn't the issue.

I'm very fortunate in that my wife and I can spend some of our winter months in Florida. Unless they sent some sort of radio or TV announcement to St. Pete's beach, I didn't get it. - Dan Meades

"The issue is my credibility. I didn't intentionally go out to break the law. I pay my income tax, I pay my property tax, I pay my council tax. Everybody who sends me a bill gets paid."

Further, he said, $250 for expired tags is "oppressive."

He's warning others to check their tags, since there won't be a warning from the government.

Meades and his wife spent time in Bowring Park on the weekend, and had a look at the parking lot.

"We counted five cars in Bowring Park parking lot on Sunday morning with expired tags. So I'm not the only one there that either is unintentionally or intentionally breaking the law, but I think most people are unintentional."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador