PC candidate feeling the love from well-wishers after contracting COVID-19

A PC candidate in the Newfoundland and Labrador election sidelined with COVID-19 is heartened to know that he's got a friend — several, in fact, who got together for a video tribute to lift his spirits.

Damian Follett, running in the district of Mount Scio, is a veteran musician who has been a staple of, and a helping hand on, the stages of downtown St. John's for years.

Singer Carolann Fowler, who performs as Carolina East, says as soon as she heard he wasn't feeling well, she wanted to do something to cheer him up.

"He's been a good friend of mine for many years, and a mentor as well," Fowler told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday.

"He's such a positive man, and he's so kind and so helpful to all of the community."

Fowler posted a video on YouTube with a get-well-soon message and a feel-better tune, with help from other St. John's musicians as well as some of Follett's friends, who wrote notes of support.

The song? You've Got a Friend by Carole King.

"It was the first song that we ever sang together. I was sitting in the audience at Green Sleeves one time many moons ago, like 18 years ago, and he was singing that song and I was doing the harmonies in my seat," Fowler said.

"He heard it and he called me up, and I really believe that from that moment onward it's kind of why I decided to be a full-time musician as my career."

Fowler said she sent a message to everyone she could think of. Within 10 minutes the ball was rolling, and two days later the video was completed and sent to Follett.

'It was just incredible'

Follett said he couldn't watch the video message all of the way through the first time he attempted to watch it with his wife.

"It's very powerful. Very moving. Very emotional. It was just incredible," Follett told The St. John's Morning Show.

"I know my friends are amazing, and I know they're talented and they just come through every time somebody needs something, not just me."

Listen to the full interview:

St John's Morning Show 10:53 Friends of Damian Follett A group of local musicians is sending out a song to a friend in need. Damian Follett is at home dealing with COVID-19, but counts himself lucky to have friends who come running... like Carolann Fowler. (aka Carolina East) 10:53

Follett is at home recovering with his family. He and his son were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in the recent outbreak across the metro region.

He said he has lost about a week of campaigning in person but his team and the PC party have been chipping in. Tuesday, he said, was the first day he found the energy to pick up where he left off.

"I made a few calls to a few constituents. It's been tough. We were on a roll. I was three weeks banging on doors, knocking on doors, making good contacts with people. And then COVID hit," he said.

"There's nothing we can do other than what the doctors and the nurses say. Isolation, man, it sucks for a lot of us."

