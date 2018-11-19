Officials were trying Monday to determine the impact of Friday's estimated 250,000-litre oil spill — the largest in Newfoundland and Labrador's history — in the White Rose offshore oil field.

The oil is believed to have spilled from a flowline to the SeaRose floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), which is stationed about 350 kilometres off the east coast of the Avalon Peninsula.

If Husky's estimate of the spill volume — 250 cubic metres, or 250,000 litres — is correct, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has confirmed that it is the largest oil spill in the province's history.

Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady told CBC's St. John's Morning Show on Monday that the spill is believed to be a "batch spill" and that it is likely not continuing.

But there's still no way to be absolutely sure, she said, since poor weather conditions and rough seas have made it impossible to send remotely operated underwater vehicles down to take a look at the damage.

"This is an ongoing situation," she said. "The consideration of how much oil has been let go and what the effects are of this spill is ongoing."

Husky estimates 250,000 litres of oil spilled from a flowline to the FPSO SeaRose Friday.

It's the second bout of trouble for the SeaRose FPSO this year. In January, production on the vessel was suspended by the C-NLOPB because of how Husky handled a close call with an iceberg that got too close to the vessel.

Husky told CBC News it would not be doing interviews about the spill.

Rough seas

Operations on the vessel were halted Thursday because of the high winds and crashing waves, Coady said, during what was said by meteorologists to be the "most intense storm" on the planet.

The storm was nasty enough to temporarily shut down production on all other offshore production facilities in the province.

Coady said the timing of Husky's call to stop to all operations lined up with the safety and environmental plans detailed in its operating licence.

The spill occurred as Husky was bringing production back online, she said, and the continuing rough seas have hampered cleanup.

There were multiple flights over the area during the weekend, she said, to monitor the situation from above, and "several vessels" took officials out to monitor the wildlife in the area.

"We are waiting for the weather to clear to put a remotely operated vehicle so they can inspect, sub-sea, the assets, to start the process of understanding what happened," she said.

Those "assets" include the flowline itself and the FPSO, she said.

Husky could face penalties

Coady said the impacts and causes of the spill are being thoroughly investigated. If any breaches of protocol are found, she said Husky could face penalties or even a suspension of their operating license, though she was hesitant to provide exact details.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves," she said

Coady says the C-NLOPB's response to the spill will be investigated. (CBC)

And while all that is being scrutinized, so too will be the C-NLOPB's response to the spill, she said.

"There will be a full investigation, obviously, of this."

With files from Fred Hutton

