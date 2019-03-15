'Go right ahead,' says Dwight Ball after Dale Kirby requests investigation into ticket controversy

Ousted Liberal minister Dale Kirby is requesting a formal investigation into the conduct of Dwight Ball and a number of Liberals who attended Kaetlyn Osmond's skating show last year, according to a letter obtained by CBC News.

Kirby, who has decided not to seek re-election in the district of Mount Scio, sent the request on Sunday, four days before the provincial election.

He alleges Ball, Mark Browne, Lisa Dempster, Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Carol Anne Haley, Al Hawkins, Colin Holloway, Pam Parsons and Betty Parsley exploited their political positions in order to obtain free tickets to the ice show in April 2018.

Despite being named in the letter, Parsons said she did not attend the skating show and "had nothing to do with it."

The letter is addressed to Bruce Chaulk, the commissioner of legislative standards, who also investigated Kirby following allegations made by then-fellow MHAs Pam Parsons and Holloway. He was cleared of all allegations of bullying and harassment but was found to have violated the MHA's code of conduct.

"As you are aware, members of the House of Assembly are expected to reject political corruption and refuse to participate in unethical political practices," Kirby said, in part.

Mark Browne, far left, Ball and other Liberals sat at centre ice during Kaetlyn Osmond's Marystown performance. (CBC)

Kirby cited a CBC News story in late April that revealed emails between the Ice Crystals skating club, which held the event, and Tara Plank, an assistant to local MHA Browne.

"The Provincial Gov is looking for 30 tickets to the Ice Show," wrote Planke. "There will be some monetary donations being given to the ICSC from the Gov."

The Liberals ended up with the best seats in the house, and the club received a $1,500 grant.

"In the interest of consistency in upholding the expected standard of behaviour, I am formally requesting that these actions be investigated and that an appropriate remedy be provided should it be found that these members have violated the MHA code of conduct," Kirby said.

'There's nothing there'

Browne has previously stated "no free tickets were used," saying the premier gave him "clear direction last spring to purchase tickets for the event."

Asked Monday while campaigning on the Avalon Peninsula, Ball reiterated the sentiment.

"Go right ahead. There's nothing there. I paid my way, I paid for my tickets, I paid for my accommodations, paid for my way back," Ball said.

He said the request from Kirby has been timed purposefully because of the upcoming election.

"We all know what this is about," he said. "Mr. Kirby was taken out of our caucus for a code of conduct violation."

Ball fields questions from media while campaigning in Paradise on Monday. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Kirby said it appears as though the Liberal group violated Section 5 and Section 8 of the House of Assembly Accountability, Integrity and Administration Act.

Section 5 states, "Members will not engage in personal conduct that exploits for private reason their positions or authorities or that would tend to bring discredit to their offices."

Section 8 states, "In performing their duties, Members will apply public resources prudently and only for the purposes for which they are intended."

While Browne and Ball have said the tickets were paid for personally, there is no documentation to support that.

Progressive Conservative backs Kirby's call

Meanwhile, PC candidate Jim Lester echoed Kirby's request for an investigation.

A sitting member of the legislature for Mount Pearl North at the time of the skating show, Lester said it was important government make an appearance, but not if it required any wrongdoing, or affected locals.

"Yes we should be there, but we shouldn't displace other citizens and other participants in the program," Lester said. "Especially local people."

Jim Lester is the PC candidate for Mount Pearl North. He won a byelection in 2017 to win the seat after Steve Kent left politics. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Lester said he doesn't know if there was any wrongdoing, but believes the circumstances warrant a closer look.

"I believe it's unfortunate that it has come to light in this timeframe [before an election], but we are still elected officials and we are accountable at all times."

Meanwhile, Chaulk's office confirmed for CBC that the letter was received but no decision has been made yet on if it will be investigated.

