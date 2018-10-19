Smoking weed at Liberal AGM not 'serious conversation,' Dale Kirby says in harassment report

Dale Kirby, one of the MHAs accused of harassment in the House of Assembly says he's happy with the results of an investigation that he says clears him of almost all those accusations — including a comment during a dope-smoking incident at a party convention two years ago.

The report of that investigation outlines a series of events between Liberal backbencher Pam Parsons and Kirby, in which the two apparently smoked marijuana together at the Liberal convention in 2016 and exchanged barbs over text message.

[Comments] should, however, be understood in the context of the two of us smoking marijuana in the parking lot of Hotel Gander during the Liberal convention. - Dale Kirby, quoted in report

"I am pleased that I have been entirely cleared of all allegations with respect to the complaint by MHA Colin Holloway, and cleared of seven of eight allegations made by MHA Pam Parsons," Dale Kirby said in a statement Friday afternoon.

However, Kirby said in the statement that Bruce Chaulk, the commissioner of legislative standards, said the former Liberal education minister should be reprimanded for comments attributed to him in the Parsons investigation that were regarded as inappropriate.

"I do not accept this finding and have sought clarification from the commissioner," Kirby said in the statement.

Kirby on Friday leaked the full findings of the investigation into Parsons' allegations, while Chaulk said he would not be commenting on the report.

Parsons also filed a complaint against Kirby referencing a "social" event at the Liberal annual general meeting in 2016.

In the leaked report, Parsons said Kirby told her he "wanted to get along with me" and said "you are beautiful and I love you," and she said he suggested she not present a petition on behalf of her constituents, because "it would be harmful politically to the premier."

Pam Parsons is the Liberal MHA for Harbour Grace-Port de Grave. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Parsons said the comment did not feel sexual, but "was more patronizing," the report states, adding that she found it "strange."

Kirby said Parsons had "asked me if I wanted to smoke marijuana with her," and the two with to the parking lot to smoke.

"I do not recall making the comments she attributes to me but I also do not dispute them," Kirby is quoted as saying in the report.

"They should, however, be understood in the context of the two of us smoking marijuana in the parking lot of Hotel Gander during the Liberal convention."

The report states that Kirby said he "might have said the he loved the complainant in 'an aging punk rocker 1980's way,' adding that he has been married for 15 years."

"This wasn't a serious conversation. We were smoking weed," the report quotes Kirby saying. "It's absurd."

Kirby said in his release Friday that he looks forward to continuing to serve his constituents, meaning he will not be stepping down as MHA.

However, it is unclear whether Kirby will be allowed to return to the Liberal caucus.

Cleared in August

Earlier this year, Kirby, as well as former cabinet minister Eddie Joyce, were ejected from the Liberal caucus amid allegations of bullying and harassment.

MHA Colin Holloway is one of two MHAs who filed complaints against Kirby, as well as against Eddie Joyce. Holloway's allegations were cleared in August. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Fellow Liberal MHAs Colin Holloway and Pam Parsons filed complaints against the two senior Liberal MHAs, who were also cabinet ministers at the time.

Holloway said he was bullied, intimidated and harassed by Kirby and Joyce.

In August, a report cleared them of wrongdoing in Holloway's complaint.

At that time, Holloway said he was surprised and disappointed by the results of that probe, which stated course comments were par for the course in provincial politics.

