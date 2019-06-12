Dale Kirby to get his day in court — in 2020

One day in January 2020 has been set aside for former MHA Dale Kirby to argue he should be able to read the full report done by a Toronto-firm in the wake of harassment allegations that rocked the House of Assembly last spring.

Justice Sandra Chaytor set Jan. 20 for the date for the issue that is listed on the court docket as Dale Kirby v. Bruce Chaulk.

Chaulk is Newfoundland and Labrador's commissioner of legislative standards. He previously concluded that Kirby — along with fellow former Liberal cabinet minister Eddie Joyce — had not bullied or harassed his colleagues, but that both men had breached the code of conduct for MHAs.

Chaulk made that decision in part by the findings of Toronto-based firm Rubin Thomlinson.

Kirby has demanded Chaulk release the Rubin Thomlinson report — arguing it cleared him of complaints of harassment — but Chaulk refused.

In Supreme Court in St. John's on Wednesday, Chaytor also ordered that all records and documents related to the issue be sealed, a request that was made by Chaulk's lawyer.

'Public interest' vs. 'privileged'

Kirby has argued in court documents that he has a "statutory right of access" to the information requested and "there is a mandatory right of access in the context of a workplace investigation."

He added the documents should be released because "it is in the public interest."

Bruce Chaulk has previously said the documents were 'privileged.' (Katie Breen/CBC)

In October, the leaders of all three political parties had also supported calls for releasing the Rubin Thomlinson report.

Chaulk previously said the documents were "privileged and will not be released," after a previous request by CBC to view the report.

Kirby did not seek re-election in the May 2019 provincial election.