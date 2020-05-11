Alberta resident wins appeal, gets approval to travel to N.L. for mother's funeral

Daina MacNeil's mother died suddenly Friday at the age of 57. After appealing the decision to reject her travel exemption, she will be able to travel to Newfoundland to be with her family. (Submitted by Daina MacNeil)

A woman who was told she could not return to Newfoundland and Labrador to attend her mother's funeral has won her appeal to travel home.

Daina MacNeil's mother died suddenly Friday at 57. MacNeil applied for a travel exemption the following day so she could be with her family.

On Monday, MacNeil told CBC Radio's On The Go her request was rejected by the provincial government, without a stated reason, in an email. The Newfoundland and Labrador government has brought in strict rules to prohibit travel to the province, in an effort to contain the virus that causes COVID-19.

However, MacNeil said she subsequently received an email from government saying her appeal was successful.

CBC News asked Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, about MacNeil's situation during Monday's daily COVID-19 briefing. She said she couldn't comment on specific cases at the time, but said appeals would be treated with the same urgency as new exemption requests.

MacNeil told CBC she plans to arrive in the province Saturday afternoon, and has an isolation plan in place for when she arrives from Alberta.

She said the family is prepared to wait until larger gatherings are allowed so a funeral can be held.

Currently, no more than 10 people can attend a funeral, including the officiant.