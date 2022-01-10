Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Daily COVID-19 case counts are out — and these metrics are in

With Newfoundland and Labrador's testing demand outpacing capacity, the daily COVID-19 case count isn't giving a full picture of just how much of the Omicron variant is out there.

With testing capacity overwhelmed, N.L. health officials leaning on different indicators

CBC News ·

Recalibrating how we look at COVID-19

14 hours ago
Duration 2:47
With the demand for testing outpacing capacity, health officials are weighing other factors to better understand the extent and effect of the current COVID caseload. Dr. Lisa Barrett explains what experts are looking at in the video above. 2:47

With Newfoundland and Labrador's testing demand outpacing capacity, the daily COVID-19 case count isn't giving a full picture of just how much of the Omicron variant is out there.

As the pandemic's fourth wave continues to wash over the province, health officials are gauging the situation using a number of different metrics.

In the video above, Dr. Lisa Barrett — an infectious disease specialist originally from Old Perlican, N.L., and now based at Dalhousie University in Halifax — explains the indicators experts are taking into consideration.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador    

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now