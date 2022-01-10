Daily COVID-19 case counts are out — and these metrics are in
With Newfoundland and Labrador's testing demand outpacing capacity, the daily COVID-19 case count isn't giving a full picture of just how much of the Omicron variant is out there.
As the pandemic's fourth wave continues to wash over the province, health officials are gauging the situation using a number of different metrics.
In the video above, Dr. Lisa Barrett — an infectious disease specialist originally from Old Perlican, N.L., and now based at Dalhousie University in Halifax — explains the indicators experts are taking into consideration.
