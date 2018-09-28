Fencing out D-J Composites workers 'like a police state,' says company rep

D-J Composites considers the picket line at its Gander plant illegal and is talking to lawyers in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the president of a labour relations firm negotiating on the company's behalf.

"For us this is an illegal picket line. It's an illegal blockage," Ivano Andriani, president of The Pragmatic Group of Companies, told the St. John's Morning Show Friday.

The company is speaking publicly now in response to the activity of the last few days, Andriani said.

On Wednesday Unifor, the union representing the locked-out D-J Composites workers, held a large rally at the company's Gander site.

The next day union members protested at the offices of Gander MHA and Health Minister John Haggie's office, as well as the Grand Falls-Windsor office of Labour Minister Al Hawkins.

When asked about a fence Unifor put up around the D-J Composites site, Andriani said he was unaware it was there, but found it concerning.

"I'm not sure whose property that fence is on," he said.

"Obviously if it's placed on D-J's property or the airport authority's property, that would be a concern."

Suresh Srikan and Jordan Reid flew into St. John's from Ontario. The pair then drove to Gander to support their fellow Unifor members. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The fence prevents both non-union D-J employees and replacement employees from entering the building, which is still closed as the protests continue.

"Kind of sounds like a police state to me," said Andriani. "It's happening right under our noses in Gander, Newfoundland."

D-J Composites willing to negotiate: Andriani

The union says they are not being unduly aggressive, but are responding to escalations from D-J Composites.

"What's aggressive is 647 days on a picket line for 30 workers here in Gander," Lana Payne, a director with Unifor, said Thursday.

But Andriani says D-J Composites is not going to negotiate a new collective agreement in public.

Unifor protestors were in Grand Falls-Windsor Thursday to demand a conversation with Al Hawkins, the province's minister of labour. ( Leigh Anne Power/CBC)

"The resolution of those issues is at the bargaining table, it's face to face."

Unifor has said the company is trying to bust the union, but D-J Composites says the issues between the company and the unionized workers and resolvable and that they met with the union in Toronto in July.

"We have been negotiating with this union since the end of this contract," Andriani said.

"If one could be at the table to hear the tone of the negotiations, they've been reasonable, respectful."

'Lots for us to negotiate'

The union has asked the provincial government to get involved in the dispute and order binding arbitration. In addition to the protests at Haggie and Hawkins' offices Thursday, Premier Dwight Ball was also criticized by Unifor and its representatives.

Kind of sounds like a police state to me. - Ivano Andriani

The company is currently working on a comprehensive response the union requested, and though Andriani said that work has been delayed by the events this week, it is ongoing and binding arbitration is not desirable or necessary.

"Today, we still think there's lots for us to negotiate," he said.

Andriani would not say what will happen if those negotiations aren't successful, but said the company sees a future where D-J Composites' Gander facility moves from being a "widget-producing kind of an organization" to making a high-end product for U.S. military customers, increasing employment.

Right now, though, Andriani says the company is not profiting in Gander.

"I guess I'd ask the people of Newfoundland what they would do with a company that's not profitable on a continuous basis."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

