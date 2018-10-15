Skip to Main Content
Funeral to be held Tuesday for teacher killed in school bus crash

The teacher at St. Francis School in Harbour Grace died when her SUV and a school bus collided Oct. 11.

Cynthia Dunphy, 47, was a Grade 1 teacher in Harbour Grace

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash involving a school bus on the Veterans Memorial Highway between Makinsons and Roaches Line. (Submitted by Teisha Roberts)

The funeral for a primary school teacher who died in a highway crash last week will be held Tuesday.

Cynthia Dunphy, 47, died Oct. 11 when the SUV she was driving collided with a school bus on Veterans Memorial Highway, between Makinsons and Roaches Line.

Dunphy was a Grade 1 teacher at St. Francis School in Harbour Grace.

Her funeral will be held at Bethany United Church in Carbonear on Tuesday afternoon, according to her obituary

Dunphy is survived by her three children, her husband and her parents.

One of the 12 children on the school bus received a minor injury in the accident, and the passenger in the SUV was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Musician Chad Hunt of Harbour Grace dedicated a song to Dunphy during a show Friday at the Princess Sheila NaGeira Theatre in Carbonear.

