St. John's man signs up for 'out there' new Tesla electric truck

The new angular and futuristic electric pickup truck unveiled by American automaker Tesla last week is polarizing people, but one St. John's driver is a big fan.

Patrick Dunn is one of the hundreds of thousands of people who have already pre-ordered the Tesla Cybertruck, getting in line for when the truck goes into production in late 2021.

Dunn says he was sold on the vehicle after seeing Tesla CEO Elon Musk's flashy unveiling of the unusual looking pickup.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I love it.' It's amazing, because it's just so out there," he said.

The Cybertruck's high-tech design and brutalist look is meant to shake up the traditional truck market, Dunn said, one that's been dominated by trucks like the Ford F-150 and Dodge Ram for years.

"[Tesla is] coming into a market that is very settled, very strong, and going to disrupt it," he said.

"This is a totally different machine. Why make it fit the old mould?"

The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio on Nov. 21 in Hawthorne, Calif. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press)

Dunn and his family currently have both a Ford F-150 truck and a Tesla Model S electric car. He said while a truck is "a must" for his lifestyle, the quiet ride and cost savings of his electric car have won him over in the three years since he bought it.

"We do the typical 20,000 kilometres a year, like most people, city or highway or wherever, and it works out to be about $1.50 a day," he said.

"If you want to talk about the economics of it, it really kills me to go to the gas pump and pump in $150 worth of gas."

Dunn said he's signed up for a mid-tier version of the truck with a battery with about 480 kilometres of driving range. He said he expects it will cost between $50,000 and $60,000.

"I'm sure it's not going to be the least expensive truck out there, but you also have to factor in the cost of getting around," said Dunn.

No matter the cost, Dunn will still have to wait at least two years to get the keys to his new electric truck, as Tesla has experienced delays when rolling out new models in the past.

