Mundy Pond laundromat windows smashed in brazen act of vandalism

Wilma Holloway went to work on Tuesday morning and found her business was in shambles with shards of glass all over the ground.

"I looked and saw the glass was broke. Then I saw another glass broke. And another. And another."

A total of 15 windows were smashed out of Custom Drycleaners on Mundy Pond Road. Holloway immediately felt scared, not knowing if the vandal or vandals were still around.

"You get this scary feeling and you're looking around and wondering if there's anybody inside or not."

Only one window was smashed all the way through. Most were shattered, like this one near the front door. (Paula Gale/CBC)

After taking a closer look, Holloway realized only one window was smashed all the way through, and it wasn't a big enough hole for someone to get inside.

She called the police, but said they declined to send an officer because nobody actually broke in.

A spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the call wasn't classified as an emergency because there was no reason to suspect anybody's safety was at risk. The RNC is following up with the building owner to gather evidence and investigate the crime.

It's not the first time Holloway has had a break-in at Custom Drycleaners, and she said it's not something she will let stop her from doing business. The doors were open again Wednesday morning, with plastic sheeting over 14 windows and one boarded up.

