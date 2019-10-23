Grand Falls-Windsor curlers named national Special Olympics team of the year

The Exploits Hurricanes are going to need to expand their trophy case.

The Grand Falls-Windsor curlers are adding two new honours to the three gold medals and one silver they've already won at competitions over their four years as a team.

The team has been named both the national team of the year by Special Olympics Canada and the provincial team of the year by Special Olympics Newfoundland and Labrador.

Their latest honours are on top of being awarded their town's 2018 team of the year in 2018, and going undefeated at the Special Olympics Newfoundland Winter Games earlier this year. But the accolades haven't gone to the athletes' heads, coach Joseph Tremblett told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"I'll tell you one thing that makes this team special in my mind — when they win, they win gracefully, and when they lose, they lose humbly," said Tremblett said of the curling squad, which includes five athletes aged 19 to 63 and a second coach, Sarah Pinsent.

Humility aside, the national honour is something the teammates all say they are excited about.

"Really proud and good and awesome," said Margaret McNeil. "[We] accomplished a lot."

Teammate Kim O'Neil said she's proud they've made their coaches happy.

Their success comes because the team — which includes five athletes aged 19 to 63 and a second coach, Sarah Pinsent — supports each other no matter how they're playing, its members said, but also because they practise hard.

Skip Joshua Gardner, who was named 2019 male athlete of the year by Special Olympics Newfoundland and Labrador, said when he heard about the win, he thought about the team's determination.

"What really ran through our mind is we kept on going and never ever stopped," said Gardner.

Lead Gary Wicks said that while everyone on the team tries their best, having fun and making friends is also a valuable part of the experience. And though Tony Kyritsis said that concentrating during the games is important, he also admits that he's the team jokester.

No one should feel bad because they missed a shot. - Joseph Tremblett

"We has a ball, a good time," Kyritsis said.

That camaraderie is an important part of the team's success, Tremblett said.

"They don't criticize each other when they miss a shot or something happens or they're wrong sweeping or [it's] the wrong turn. They try to pick each other up," he said of the teammates.

"No one should feel bad because they missed a shot."

The Exploits Hurricanes will have a chance to show that team spirit on a wider stage again in a few months, when they travel to Thunder Bay as part of Team Newfoundland and Labrador for the Special Olympics Winter Games in February.

