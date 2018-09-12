Canada Post workers vote in favour of strike action if deal can't be reached

Canadian postal workers have voted in favour of strike action, with the union president saying members are overworked.

Strike votes were held at locals across the country between Aug. 7 and Sept. 9, with 93.8 per cent of urban postal operations workers and 95.9 per cent of rural and suburban mail carriers voting to walk out if an agreement can't be reached with Canada Post.

That could happen as early as Sept. 26.

"Over the last decade, the working conditions of all our members has deteriorated, leaving many overburdened, with little time for their home life," said Mike Palacek, president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, in a statement Tuesday that released the vote results.

The union said an "explosion of parcel volumes" has been a huge burden, and mail carriers need guaranteed minimum hours and job security.

In June, an arbitrator ruled that urban and rural mail carriers do essentially the same work, but a pay gap exists between the two groups.