CUPE members go to 'strike school' to practise picket lines — and send a message

Members of the province's second-biggest public sector union worked on their strike skills Friday in St. John's to prepare for bargaining with the government next year.

Chants of "No concessions for 2020!" and "What do we want? Fair bargaining! When do we want it? Now!" from members of the Newfoundland and Labrador branch of the Canadian Union of Public Employees echoed across the steps of Confederation Building, sending a message to the newly elected minority government inside.

"We mean business in 2020, Mr. Ball," said CUPE NL president Sherry Hillier, explaining they are gearing up to strike if needed during the next contract negotiations with the government.

"We are coming, and we are coming with a vengeance."

Some CUPE members practise all aspects of running a picket line during 'strike school' in St. John's on Friday. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

She said they got a mandate from members at their recent convention, "and by God, we're following through with that mandate."

With over 75 people taking part, Hillier said it was a historic so-called strike school for the union, and just the beginning of their work to mobilize members across the province.

"This is the strategy that we're going to take in the next round of negotiation," she said.

Not that they're planning to strike, at this point.

"The last thing that CUPE would want right now is a strike. We're not looking for a strike, but we are not going to bargain concessions in 2020," Hillier said.

Her union represents more than 6,000 workers in health care, education, public housing, libraries, municipalities, child care, social services and other areas.

