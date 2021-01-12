Salary increases part of tentative deal between province, CUPE

A tentative deal between the provincial government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees includes salary increases for about 3,700 members.

According to a press release issued by the provincial government Tuesday afternoon, the deal will extend seven collective agreements between the government and CUPE until March 31, 2022.

The deal affects workers in hospitals, long-term care, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing, the province's treasury board, Government House and several transition houses and group homes, including licensed practical nurses, school bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers, administration staff and public library workers.

The new agreement will extend to all aspects of the collective agreements, with amendments including a proposed salary increase and a reduction to long-term financial liabilities through changes to benefits for new employees.

The release says specifics of the new deal won't be announced until the deal is ratified by CUPE's approximately 3,700 workers. The deal will be presented to workers in the coming weeks.