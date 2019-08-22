Arts, economy get a boost as 450 cruise ship passengers arrive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The hundreds of cruise ship passengers arriving in Happy Valley-Goose Bay got a warm welcome from residents — though the same couldn't be said about the weather, with the rain and low temperature of 13 degrees.

Nevertheless, it didn't dampen the spirits of the unofficial welcoming committee or the people onboard the MV Seabourn Quest.

The massive ship that left Dover, England earlier this summer has returned to Happy Valley-Goose-Bay for its second time and brought 450 people along with it. It was previously in the town in August 2018.

Marc Letellier is one of them, and he is a return visitor. Although he was last in the town 57 years ago.

Marc Letellier is happy to return to Happy Valley Goose-Bay after he left the community in 1963. (Tyler Mugford/CBC)

He was only 17 years old when he came for his first job back in 1962.

Letellier worked for the Department of Transport raking rocks and picking up garbage around the town, earning around 40 cents an hour.

When he found out the Seabourn Quest, which will depart late Thursday night from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was stopping in the town, Letellier knew he had to make the trip.

"All these years I haven't been back because the opportunity didn't arise," said Letellier.

"I took this cruise ship around Greenland and Iceland just to come here, but we want to go and try to retrace my steps at that time."

Tourists love 'last frontier' feel

Mayor Wally Andersen said it's great to have cruise ships coming back to the town.

"Labrador is a big region and many people refer to it as the last frontier and a lot of tourists come here express that opinion," Andersen said.

"This means everything to our town and we're really happy to have this cruise ship back for the second time."

Gi-Gi Renong has been living in Labrador for about seven years and she has embraced the arts and culture. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Nowadays, tourists are looking more for experiences rather than just buying souvenirs, according to Julianne Griffin, the CEO of the Labrador North Chamber of Commerce.

"I think we're going to capture that [preference] and really understand what makes us unique and different," she said.

She highlights, as examples, the bus tours that show off the Birch Island boardwalk, hiking trails and neighbouring community North West River.

Arts shine bright

The Arts and Culture Pavilion, which promotes local artists and their handmade products, are also a draw.

Gi-Gi Renong, an immigrant from the Philippines who has lived in Labrador for seven years and embraced the local culture, gets to showcase her paintings.

"They find it really pretty and it's good because I can advertise my art to different people from all over the world," Renong said.

Emily Best thinks the flow of tourists is a huge boast for her and other artists and designers. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Emily Best makes earrings, seal skin products and paper quillings. She hopes there will be more cruise ships in the future.

"I think the cruise ship industry can expand here in Goose-Bay and hopefully around Labrador and people from all around the world experience Labrador," said Best.