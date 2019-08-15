Crown wants Anne Norris verdict reviewed by Supreme Court of Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador's attorney general wants the Supreme Court of Canada to review the Anne Norris case.

In 2018, a 12-person jury found Norris not criminally responsible for the death of Marcel Reardon.

Norris killed Reardon with a hammer in St. John's back in 2016.

The Crown appealed the jury's verdict, submitting that the trial judge erred in law by excluding portions of conversations between Norris and another inmate, as well as by excluding records from a prison psychiatrist, and by failing to limit surrebuttal evidence by an expert witness.

Earlier this year, in a unanimous decision, the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal ruled there was no basis on which to order a new trial, and dismissed the appeal.

Now, prosecutors are taking the matter a step further, filing an application with the Supreme Court.

But it's not automatic. The Supreme Court of Canada will have to decide whether or not to hear the case.

In making that decision, the court weighs the public importance of a case, and whether its nature or significance warrant the top court's involvement.

Marcel Reardon, 46, was found dead in a St. John's apartment building in May 2016.

Jerome Kennedy, one of Norris's lawyers, said that while the Crown has the right to appeal to the Surpeme Court of Canada, he believes the Crown should ultimately accept the jury's decision.

"I think their decision stems in great part from their refusal to accept the jury's verdict. In other words, there was significant evidence placed before the jury which established that Ms. Norris was not criminally responsible," he told CBC News on Thursday.

Kennedy said he will file a response, arguing why leave shouldn't be granted to hear the case.

"Very significantly, we will argue that in this case, 12 people heard all of the evidence, they were properly instructed by the judge and they reached a verdict," he said.