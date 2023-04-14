Lawyers lament 'Crown roulette' in Clarenville courtroom, and worry of possible delays

Judge Paul Noble looked down from his bench with a puzzled look on his face as a trial was about to begin in his courtroom last Wednesday.

"Do we have a Crown present?" he asked the nearly empty room.

"I am the Crown," said Taylor Starrett, normally a criminal defence lawyer for the private firm Noonan Piercey in St. John's.

"You are?" the judge asked. "Welcome, Ms. Starrett. My apologies. We're playing Crown roulette these days."

This was supposed to be Chris McCarthy's case. But instead, the veteran lawyer was at home in Bay Bulls, unsure why his 15-month tenure as the replacement prosecutor in Clarenville had come to an end on March 31.

Chris McCarthy is a longtime lawyer based out of Bay Bulls, who retired as a Crown prosecutor in 2020. He came out of retirement to help out in Clarenville, where the regular prosecutor was out with a lengthy illness. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

McCarthy had initially been brought in for 30 days, after permanent prosecutor Cory Binderup went on sick leave. As Binderup's health concerns continued to play out, McCarthy received one extension after another.

But now, with Binderup not returning until June, McCarthy is out — and his replacement is a revolving door of private lawyers, prosecutors from St. John's, and even a law student.

"I was happy to stay," McCarthy told CBC News. "If my performance was an issue, it was never communicated to me. Other Crowns seemed quite happy. The court certainly seemed happy. The RCMP were extremely happy, as was victim services. We all had, as best can be in the justice system, quite a happy little family up there in Clarenville."

Spin the wheel, get someone different

If you ask lawyers around town, they'll tell you "Crown roulette" is a problem they were forced to get used to before McCarthy was hired on 15 months ago.

The revolving door caused problems for defence lawyers who sometimes had no idea who they were going to encounter when they walked into the courtroom. Now, according to Judge Noble himself, it's back to spinning the wheel.

"There's obviously been a lot of inconsistency," said Patricia Kirby, a lawyer with local firm Mills Pittman Twyne. "You don't know who the Crown attorney is going to be from day-to-day ... and a lot of matters are getting set over."

Patricia Kirby is a lawyer with Mills Pittman Twyne Law Offices. She previously spent nine years as a Crown prosecutor in Clarenville. (Dan Arsenault/CBC)

Take Thursdays, for example. That's first appearance day in Clarenville, where people come before a judge for the first time since being charged. In a regular scenario, the Crown prosecutor will come prepared to turn over disclosure from the RCMP and provide a best offer for the defence.

When people want to settle their case immediately and plead guilty, they'll take the best offer and sometimes walk away that day with a conclusion.

What's actually happening, Kirby said, is that the Crown isn't prepared with the disclosure or the best offer because they're "parachuting" in from St. John's for the day and setting over cases into the future.

That means cases can be delayed by weeks, or even months while the accused remain on prohibitive court conditions.

Kirby said the current situation can also be challenging for victims of crimes who have to testify.

"They psych themselves up, and they're ready to go in and they're ready to tell their story and then they hear 'Sorry, we can't proceed today. We don't have a lawyer.'"

Agents of the Crown and questions of why

When no Crown prosecutor is available to make the two-hour drive from St. John's, the Department of Justice and Public Safety will hire an agent of the Crown to stand in.

That could be a retired lawyer (like McCarthy), a private lawyer (like Starrett), or even an law student. The latter was the case for the first week of April, which brought about more delays because students are not qualified to work on any indictable matters.

Chris McCarthy spent many years as a Crown prosecutor working out of St. John's. He retired, before returning in 2022 to fill a void in Clarenville. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Judge Noble was told on Wednesday that Binderup, the regular prosecutor, is slated to return in June. McCarthy said the decision to parachute people in during April and May is a mistake, especially in a small town where everyone knows everyone.

"You don't know the people, you don't know the community, and I think that justice suffers from the perspective of the accused, and the court, as well as the victim," McCarthy said. "And I think that's an important facet. I think Judge Noble felt that way as well."

The Department of Justice and Public Safety wouldn't comment on why McCarthy's contract was not renewed, saying it was a human resources matter.

McCarthy said his correspondence with officials from the department left him concerned it was a cost-cutting measure, since the department rented him an apartment in Clarenville.

"It left the impression to me that this whole justice system in Clarenville was being disrupted over the issue of rent," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador