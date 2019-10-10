Crown appealing dismissal of charges against former Paradise mayoral candidate

The Crown is appealing a provincial court judge's decision in a criminal harassment and sexual assault case involving a businessman and former candidate for mayor of Paradise.

Last month, Judge Jacqueline Brazil dismissed charges against John Michael Roberts.

In documents filed at the Court of Appeal last week, the Crown says Brazil "erred in law when assessing the credibility of the complainant by relying on stereotypical assumptions on how victims of trauma or … abuse are expected to react or behave."

The Crown also believes the judge relied on "irrelevant evidence in assessing the credibility of the complainant" and "in making inferences not supported by the evidence."

The Crown wants the appeal court to order a new trial.

Roberts was accused of harassing the complainant with repeated phone calls and threats, and forcibly inserting a beer bottle into the complainant's vagina during consensual sex.

In her ruling, Brazil expressed concerns about the credibility of the complainant.

"A criminal allegation must be proven to a high standard, to the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and the Crown failed to meet that standard in this case," Brazil said.

The judge noted in her decision that it would be "dangerous" to render guilty verdicts based on the evidence in this case.

A sweeping publication ban protects the identity of the complainant.

Roberts, 52, made an unsuccessful run for mayor of Paradise in 2017.