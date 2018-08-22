Crown and Anchor aims to be a different kind of Newfoundland production

Crown and Anchor is set in St. John's, but you won't find any fishing boats and stunning ocean views in the new feature film.

Actor Michael Rowe set out to make a movie set in the province that reflected the St. John's he grew up in, one shot on downtown streets full of alleyways and tight spaces.

"When we started making this movie we wanted to make the movie we were looking for," Rowe told Here & Now. "I grew up in the city, downtown. All the nooks and crannies is my St. John's."

Along with showing a side of the city he identified with, that up-close view of the province's capital also served to capture the feeling of being trapped in a place, and a life, that you don't want, which was something that reflected the story being told on screen.

"Some of these characters feel like they're stuck on an island. That's kind of claustrophobic."

Bringing music to the movie

Crown and Anchor centres around James Downey, played by Rowe, a man who returns to St. John's eight years after becoming a police officer and putting his father Gus in jail.

The story is "loosely based on the legend of many famous families that we all knew growing up here," he said.

James and his cousin Danny, played by Matt Wells, were close growing up before James's decision to bring his father down ruined Danny's life.

I grew up in the city, downtown. All the nooks and crannies is my St. John's. - Michael Rowe

"You get to see these two parallel characters move through this movie, and how they deal with this trauma that they have buried very deep down inside them," he said.

The film, which opens on Friday at the Scotiabank Theatre in St. John's, began as a joint project between Rowe and Wells, his former band mate in local rock band Bucket Truck.

The two had reconnected and began working on a script together, later bringing Andrew Rowe, Michael's younger brother, on board as well.

A movie poster for Crown and Anchor, which was filmed in St. John's. (Provided by Matt Wells)

The younger Rowe tightened the script's focus on the characters, Michael Rowe said, and had the idea to use music to flavour the characters and provide insight into their history and motivations. James is part of the straight edge scene, marked by heavy music and fans who don't drink, smoke or do drugs, where Danny uses punk, drugs and alcohol to suppress his emotions.

The musical choices were true to life for both characters in the film — St. John's has active hard rock and metal scenes — and for Wells and the Rowe brothers, who have played in local bands.

"Heavier music and punk rock, hardcore, heavy metal, that's what we know," he said of the musical choices for the characters. "That made it a bit personal to us."

'Just a huge sigh of relief'

The film premiered at the Nickel Independent Film Festival in St. John's in June. That showing made Rowe nervous in a way earlier ones for American audiences hadn't, he said, because it was not only a St. John's story but one told with local actors and filmed by a mostly local crew.

"I was so relieved when we did well and it was well received at the film festival," Rowe said.

"Just a huge sigh of relief."

Rowe is perhaps best known for his time playing Deadshot on the television series Arrow, and he's playing another superhero, Ninjak, on the show Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe.

"He's kind of like if you mixed Bruce Lee with James Bond, and then gave him a suit similar to Batman, but he's a ninja," he said of the character.

Fans can see Rowe on Friday at Scotiabank Theatre, where he'll be answering questions after Crown and Anchor screens.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Here & Now