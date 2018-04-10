Manual crosswalk buttons a step back for disabled community, says advocate

During the pandemic, most walk signs at St. John's crosswalks came on automatically.

The city made the change so people wouldn't have to touch the same walk button.

It was to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On March 1, the city switched 10 intersections back to push button activation, "to ensure the Metrobus scheduling would not be impacted," according to a statement.

Sheldon Crocker, a disability advocate who lives with arthrogryposis, says that's a dangerous change.

Learn more from his perspective in the video above.

Note: The intersections included in the video are automated. See the full list of affected intersections below.

The following intersections have pedestrian push buttons:

Freshwater Road at Crosbie Road

LeMarchant Road at Cookstown Road

Harvey Road at Long's Hill

Prince Philip Drive at Westerland Road and Clinch Crescent

Topsail Road at Hamlyn Road

Portugal Cove Road at Higgins Line

Prince Philip Drive at Portugal Cove Road

Thorburn Road at O'Leary Avenue and Larkhall Street

Torbay Road at Stavanger Drive

Torbay Road at MacDonald Drive

