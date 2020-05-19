Crosbie rethinks Bill-38 after woman denied travel home for mother's funeral

Ches Crosbie says Bill 38 needs to be reopened after a woman was initially barred from coming home to Newfoundland and Labrador for her mother's funeral, and a legal organization outlined its concerns with the bill.

The Progressive Conservative Opposition leader says his party's support for the amendments to the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act to combat the spread of COVID-19 came with conditions.

"We voted for it because we couldn't stop it. We weren't going to be able to defeat it. So we made the best of a bad situation by negotiating for a safeguard, which is a review by the Canadian Bar Association (CBA), the organized legal profession, which has made a submission now on the weekend and which the government agreed would give due and fair consideration to," Crosbie told CBC News.

"So now I want to see them do that and act on it."

Bill 38 allows officials sweeping powers to stop people from entering the province, unless they qualify for a travel exemption from the chief medical officer of health. Crosbie said he thought a close family member's funeral was one such exemption.

"Unfortunately the government didn't completely abide by the agreement I thought we had, and we see cases like the recent one where a young woman could not be present for her own mother's funeral," he said Tuesday.

"As somebody whose own father died in January, I think that's a tragic and overly rigid and unfeeling way to apply these bar orders."

Kim Taylor received approval to travel to Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday morning, after going public with CBC News about her initial denial to come home from Nova Scotia for her mother's funeral.

Bill 38 could be reviewed

On Tuesday Morning, Crosbie issued a news release about reopening debate surrounding Bill 38. In it he referenced a letter written to Premier Dwight Ball from the Canadian Bar Association.

"The Canadian Bar Association provided scathing legal advice to Premier Ball on Saturday, in which it expressed concern that Bill 38 is illegal, unconstitutional, and violates individual rights. The Official Opposition is urging the government to act on this advice and reconvene the legislature" to debate or repeal the bill, the statement read.

Ball was asked for his opinion about Crosbie's statement during the province's daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

"I think the news release said it was a 'scathing' report back to government. It wasn't that way at all. It was a very professional, well-written letter based on the analysis that they had and some of the concerns that they had," the premier said.

"These measures were put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our province. Special orders were put in place by the chief medical officer. So, we'll respond to the letter by the Canadian Bar Association. We thank them for their letter."

Ball said the province will follow a process now with the Department of Justice and Public Safety to determine if any further amendments need to be made. He said the House of Assembly can reopen on the call of the House Leader.

Concerns from legal community

In a letter outlining its issues with amendments to Bill 38, the Canadian Bar Association's Newfoundland and Labrador branch said the changes may violate the rights of Canadian citizens.

"These amendments extend well beyond the stated purpose for which they were said to be passed," the letter sent to Ball on Saturday stated.

Read the CBA submission:

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador