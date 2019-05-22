Crosbie breaks silence, backtracking from fiery speech on election night

In his first media appearance since election night, PC Leader Ches Crosbie backed off explosive comments six days ago, when he refused to concede to the Liberals.

"We are all only human, and I intend to revert to my normal, statesmanlike composure," said Crosbie on Wednesday afternoon.

"My remarks on Thursday night failed to express the achievements of the party, the PC Party, in an appropriate way and congratulate the many candidates and volunteers for bringing us this far," he said.

With members of his caucus standing behind him in St. John's, Crosbie thanked the people "who played a role in rebuilding the PC Party."

"I was passionate for the need to change, and angry at the Liberal campaign of false claims aimed at creating public fear about power bills and health care," he said Thursday.

"I am not conceding victory to the Liberals," Ches Crosbie told his supporters tonight as the election wrapped up.

Crosbie noted that when he became leader one year ago, the PCs had their lowest number of seats in 50 years — and now they have doubled. Crosbie added they did that earning 42.3 per cent of the total 215,000 votes cast, with just a 1.3 percentage-point difference in the popular vote.

"We're committed to making the government work," Crosbie continued, a much different tone from Thursday, when he vowed Dwight Ball would not be in power within a year.

When asked what took him so long to make these comments publicly, Crosbie said, "I issued a statement Friday correcting my omissions," and called Ball on Saturday "with my congratulations and my offer of co-operation."

"Our PC team is well-equipped and eager to take on the challenge of holding the Liberal government to account for their actions," said Crosbie.

