Ches Crosbie calls for investigation into premier's involvement in Carla Foote hiring

Ches Crosbie is asking the citizens' representative to investigate Premier Dwight Ball's involvement in the hiring of Carla Foote at The Rooms.

The Progressive Conservative leader says if Ball is found for wrongdoing under the House of Assembly Code of Conduct, there should be consequences.

"This hasn't yet been investigated. If it is shown that he had a role, then he violated the Members' Code of Conduct and should be punished," Crosbie said in a news release Wednesday.

Ball has repeatedly denied having anything to do with Foote's hiring, and said his staff also did not have any involvement in the hiring process.

However, Crosbie cites a section of the Mitchelmore Report, written by the Office of the Citizens' Representative, where there is reference to the board at The Rooms being told that Ball offered Foote the job.

Although Ball repeatedly denied his involvement, Crosbie alleges Minister Christopher Mitchelmore was "evasive" when asked about whether he was directed by Ball's staff.

"It is hard for reasonable people to believe the premier is not involved in this," Crosbie said.

"The public interest requires the many unanswered questions in this scandal be thoroughly investigated by an officer of the legislature to get to the bottom of matters such as these."

For days, members in the House of Assembly debated what the consequences should be for Minister Christopher Mitchelmore. It was decided he should be forced to apologize and be suspended for two weeks without pay.

