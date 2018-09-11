Crosbie, Antle in virtual tie for Windsor Lake byelection, new poll suggests

It's a statistical dead heat between PC Party leader Ches Crosbie and Liberal party candidate Paul Antle in the race to become the MHA for Windsor-Lake, according to a poll by MQO Research.

Among decided and leaning voters:

41 per cent would vote for Antle.

37 per cent would vote for Crosbie.

22 per cent would vote for NDP candidate Kerri Claire Neil.

While Antle has an edge in the numbers, he and Crosbie are considered tied given the margin of error for the poll.

Twenty-three per cent of those polled were undecided.

Leader preference?

When asked which leader they preferred, 43 per cent of decided respondents chose Crosbie, 38 per cent selected Premier Dwight Ball and 19 per cent named NDP leader Gerry Rogers.

In response to that question, 28 per cent of those polled were undecided.

The poll was conducted by telephone from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10 and included 300 randomly selected eligible voters in the riding. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 5.7 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Incorrect info on vote info cards

Voter information cards for the riding had to be mailed out again — after an error on the original ones.

The cards stated that the byelection was happening on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

But the byelection is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20.

The new, and correct, cards are green to distinguish them from the incorrect yellow ones, according to Elections Newfoundland and Labrador.

Every person who is on the voters list should get a voter information card, which includes details on advance polls and byelection voting day locations and other information.

If people haven't received a card, they can contact Elections Newfoundland and Labrador.