Police dog tracks 2 suspects accused of string of cross-Newfoundland crimes

Police have arrested two men involved in a cross-island crime spree that involved a ditched car, a police dog and wrong-way driving on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Both the RCMP and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were involved in the case, which culminated in arrests Friday.

The RCMP had been looking for two suspects wanted for what police in a statement described as a "cross-island crime spree." Details on the incidents that sparked the search have not yet been released.

On Thursday, the car believed to have been used in the crimes was found in Corner Brook.

Officers seized the car and continued to search for the two suspects.

RCMP Traffic Services and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary located the men in a different vehicle around noon Friday.

Police attempted a traffic stop in Corner Brook but the vehicle took off, leading police to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police said the suspects were driving dangerously — traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the divided highway.

The vehicle then turned off the highway and came to a dead end near Hammond Farms. The men fled on foot.

An RNC K-9 unit was brought in, with police service dog Garvey tracking and locating the pair.

The two men were arrested and taken into custody.

Numerous charges are pending, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and theft.

