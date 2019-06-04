N.L. cricket resurgence continues with efforts to start a women's team

Cricket has a long history in this province, but that past doesn't appear to include an official women's cricket team. That's something Jazz Tucker hopes to change this summer.

Tucker, with the support of Cricket Newfoundland's men's teams, is organizing a female cricket team in St. John's. It's the realization of a long-held dream that began when she met a friend of her then-roommate in Victoria and started attending her team's cricket matches.

"For three seasons we watched cricket and I tried to figure out what they were doing on that field," Tucker said. Then she decided to join a women's team herself and fell in love with the sport.

Tucker, who moved to this province 15 years ago, has always wanted to start a team here, she said. She recently contacted Cricket Newfoundland and now, with their support, is working on organizing a women's team for the upcoming season.

"I have been amazed by the support of Cricket Newfoundland," she said. The organization, formed in 2010, has provided support and is letting the new team use its facilities and equipment, at no charge, while they get up and running.

A long history, and local resurgence

Cricket Newfoundland's history is only a few years old, but at the end of the 19th century the sport was very popular in St. John's, with an active league that had up to 10 teams. The sport's re-emergence in the province now includes a five-team men's summer league, an indoor league, a junior program and a men's team that competes interprovincially.

The six league team features more than 100 players 1:58

The profile of women's cricket is growing in other parts of the world as well, Cricket NL said in a press release, including in Canada. There are professional women's leagues in England and Australia, and a cricket program for women and girls recently began in Ontario.

For interested women and girls in and around St. John's, Cricket NL is holding an open session Sunday afternoon at its cricket pitch on RCAF Road. People aged 14 and up — of all abilities and experience levels — can learn more about the plans for a women's team and a competitive outdoor and indoor league, while giving the sport a try with an experienced coach present. Cricket NL's youth program is open to boys and girls aged eight to 14.

There are women's cricket teams in other parts of Canada, including this team in Edmonton. (Edmonton Women's Cricket/Facebook)

"It's a chance to come out, get introduced to the sport, and see if you like it and want to play with us this summer," Tucker said.

So far about two dozen women have expressed interest in joining a women's team, Tucker said, which would be enough for a team. Anyone else who is interested can contact Tucker at jaztucker@yahoo.ca or Cricket NL at cricketnewfoundland@gmail.com.

And after the Sunday session from noon to 2 p.m. people can stay to watch a cricket match — the Avengers, the defending champions of the local summer league, will play the Eagles at 2 p.m. in a rematch of last year's finals.

