Crews contain forest fire near Grates Cove, burning for 3 days

Crews battling a forest fire near Grates Cove and Daniel's Cove on the Avalon Peninsula say the fire has been contained, with four firefighters on the ground and a waterbomber and helicopter helping from above.

Jeffy Motty, a forest protection officer with the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources, told CBC News that as of Sunday morning, the forest fire was 75 per cent contained.

He said the size of the blaze remains the same at three kilometres long and 0.5 of a kilometre wide.

Into the third day of burning, Motty said four personnel are working on the ground with two pumper trucks, a waterbomber and a helicopter assisting.

After people were told to evacuate cabins near Daniel's Cove Friday night, Motty said the danger to cabins in that area had decreased.

Grates Cove Studios, a restaurant with a bed and breakfast, closed Friday, with nearby residents and other tourism operations helping to look after guests.

By noon on Saturday, the threat from the fire had decreased enough for the business to re-open.

Motty has asked the public to stay away from the Grates Cove and Daniel's Cove areas if possible for their own safety, and the safety of forestry personnel.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

