Crews battle garbage fire at St. John's landfill

Fire crews descended on the Robin Hood Bay facility mid-afternoon Sunday. (Courtesy @AlertsNL on twitter)



This comes as hot, dry conditions feed raging forest fires in central Newfoundland and the department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture extends a ban on open fires to the entire province.

Source of fire seems to be coming from Robinhood Bay. Emergency crews are on scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/beak4jeu2f">pic.twitter.com/beak4jeu2f</a> —@AlertsNL

Black smoke is billowing out from the scene. Crews are asking everyone to stay away as they continue to work.



More to come.

