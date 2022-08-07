Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Crews battle garbage fire at St. John's landfill

Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department are battling a flare-up at the regional landfill in Robin Hood Bay.

Fire at the regional landfill is sending think clouds of smoke out across the area

CBC News ·
A cloud of smoke ejects from a fire in the Robin Hood Bay landfill.
Fire crews descended on the Robin Hood Bay facility mid-afternoon Sunday. (Courtesy @AlertsNL on twitter)


Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department are battling a flare-up at the regional landfill in Robin Hood Bay.


This comes as hot, dry conditions feed raging forest fires in central Newfoundland and the department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture extends a ban on open fires to the entire province.

Black smoke is billowing out from the scene. Crews are asking everyone to stay away as they continue to work.

More to come.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now