1 dead, 1 injured in Sunday crash near Tilt Cove

A 20-year-old Woodstock man has died in single vehicle crash on Route 414 near a turn off to Tilt Cove on Sunday.

The RCMP say a 17-year-old passenger is also seriously injured.

According to police, the Baie Verte detachment received a report about the crash just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were transported to Baie Verte Hospital where the driver died from his injuries.

A RCMP Collision Reconstruction Analyst also reported to the scene, says the RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.

