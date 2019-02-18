Skip to Main Content
Serious multi-vehicle crash closes TCH near Birchy Narrows
New

Tractor-trailors and multiple vehicles seen in photo of the crash.

CBC News ·
Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash on the Trans Canada-Highway near Birchy Narrows Monday morning. (Joan Knight/Twitter)

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Newfoundland's west coast.

RCMP say the TCH near Birchy Narrows was closed around 10:45 a.m.

Police, fire and ambulance services are all on scene.

There are reports on Twitter of at least two tractor-trailors and multiple other vehicles involved in the collision.

Photos posted on Twitter show the snowy conditions in the area.

