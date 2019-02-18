Serious multi-vehicle crash closes TCH near Birchy Narrows

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Newfoundland's west coast.

RCMP say the TCH near Birchy Narrows was closed around 10:45 a.m.

Police, fire and ambulance services are all on scene.

<a href="https://twitter.com/BerniceCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BerniceCBC</a> we are pulled off just down from the accident. 2 transport trucks and a bunch of vehicles. Emergency vehicles are on site.<br>( not posting the accident scene) tch blocked <a href="https://t.co/GVoy26Hnc2">pic.twitter.com/GVoy26Hnc2</a> —@hare_karen

There are reports on Twitter of at least two tractor-trailors and multiple other vehicles involved in the collision.

Photos posted on Twitter show the snowy conditions in the area.

Nasty driving in the Humber valley <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BerniceCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BerniceCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/975krock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@975krock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialOZFM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficialOZFM</a> <a href="https://t.co/73Gia5BxS9">pic.twitter.com/73Gia5BxS9</a> —@lucpoole

