Crash in St. John's rips power pole from ground, sends 1 woman to hospital

One woman is lucky to be alive, after firefighters say her car left the road and completely uprooted a utility pole from the ground on Friday night.

The sedan was travelling west on Prince Philip Drive, near the College of the North Atlantic, when it lost control and struck the pole.

Witnesses say they saw first responders remove the woman from the car. According to a firefighter on the scene, it's not believed she suffered life-threatening injuries.

The pole was torn from the ground and had no electricity going to it by the time emergency responders arrived. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Firefighters were initially worried about the safety of the severed pole, fearing it was still electrified, but they quickly discovered there was no power going to it after it was torn from the ground.

As of 7 p.m., traffic was reduced to one eastbound lane, while both westbound lanes were closed.

Traffic was reduced to one eastbound lane while emergency crews tended to the scene. Both westbound lanes were closed. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

