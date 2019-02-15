New
Crash in St. John's rips power pole from ground, sends 1 woman to hospital
One woman is lucky to be alive, after firefighters say her car left the road and completely uprooted a utility pole from the ground on Friday night.
Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening
The sedan was travelling west on Prince Philip Drive, near the College of the North Atlantic, when it lost control and struck the pole.
Witnesses say they saw first responders remove the woman from the car. According to a firefighter on the scene, it's not believed she suffered life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters were initially worried about the safety of the severed pole, fearing it was still electrified, but they quickly discovered there was no power going to it after it was torn from the ground.
As of 7 p.m., traffic was reduced to one eastbound lane, while both westbound lanes were closed.