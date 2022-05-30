Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Man dies in central Newfoundland highway crash

The RCMP say the man, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle.

CBC News ·
RCMP from Grand-Falls Windsor responded to the crash site near Cottrell's Cove. (David Bell/CBC)

A 54-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon, near Cottrell's Cove on Newfoundland's central coast.

In release sent Monday, the RCMP said the man — who wasn't wearing a seatbelt — was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. 

Officers from Grand Falls-Windsor responded around 4:15 p.m., and closed down Route 352 for a few hours.

The RCMP say a collision analyst examined the crash site and the chief medical examiner's officer is still investigating.

