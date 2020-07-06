St. John's street open as police investigate suspicious death

One Royal Newfoundland Constabulary vehicle remained on Craigmillar Avenue Monday morning, the site of what police called a suspicious death in the early hours of Sunday. (Matt McCann/CBC)

Police in St. John's are working to figure out how a man ended up dead in the middle of a normally quiet street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

What the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is — for now — calling "unknown trouble" happened around 4 a.m., on Craigmillar Avenue in the city's west end.

The RNC got an emergency call for help. When officers arrived they found a man dead in the street, which is in a residential neighbourhood.

People living in the area told CBC News they heard yelling and gunfire around the time someone called police.

Police tape is left behind from a suspected crime scene on Craigmillar Avenue. (Matt McCann/CBC)

RNC media relations officer Const. James Cadigan said police are working with the medical examiner to confirm the cause of death, which is considered suspicious.

About an hour after arriving at the scene the RNC tweeted that people living on Craigmillar Avenue should "shelter in place."

Police had the road closed for most of the day, and there was a heavy police presence, including about a dozen armed tactical officers and a K-9 unit.

There was a heavy police presence, including about a dozen armed tactical officers and a K-9 unit, on Craigmillar Ave in St. John’s on Sunday. (Paul Daly for CBC)

Officers focused attention on a red SUV parked in the street with a driver's side door left open.

There's no word on whether police have a suspect yet, and police are looking for the public's help in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information and closed-circuit or dashcam footage to come forward.

